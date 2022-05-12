Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 154: Who’s the Daddy Now?

The positive vibes remain in the Bronx, as while the 11-game winning streak came to a close last week and a ton of rain forced the Yankees into a stretch of 23 games in 22 days, they’re still playing quite a bit of good baseball.

We talked about that odd Mother’s Day doubleheader and the series win clinch over the Rangers on Monday, and of course we discussed the Yankees’ two wins over the Blue Jays in the past two days (including Aaron Judge’s walk-off heroics), giving them seven consecutive series victories. That will play!

There’s all that, some raving about Clay Holmes entering god mode, Luis Severino showing moxie, a B-Ref leaderboard update, and our Yankee & Manfred of the Week. Also, we got a little loopy at the end talking about Aaron Hicks & Gleyber Torres having kids. Hooray for daddy power (on the latter, anyway).

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.