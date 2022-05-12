Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/12/22

Blink and you might’ve missed it, as the Yankees walked off the Blue Jays late Tuesday night, then won an early afternoon game Wednesday, concluding a short sweep of Toronto in the space of 18-odd hours. Suddenly, the Yankees are on a win streak again, having won three in a row as they head to Chicago. They’ll have their work cut out tonight, as the White Sox send to the mound young stud Dylan Cease.

On the site, Sam analyzes Aaron Hicks’ odd season, one that’s includes a whole lot of walks and little else. Also, in light of Aaron Judge’s dramatic walk-off on Tuesday, Andres highlights the most memorable regular season Yankees walk-off homers, while Erin discusses the Yankees’ usage of their starting pitchers so far, and Peter previews Luis Gil’s spot start tonight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NBCSCH, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field — Chicago, IL

Fun Questions:

1. How will Luis Gil fare in his return to the majors?

2. Who’s a greater threat in the AL East at this point, the Rays or the Blue Jays?