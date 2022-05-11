New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. José Berríos

I wouldn’t blame you if you were at least a little emotionally hungover after Aaron Judge’s ninth-inning heroics last night, but baseball is a sport for every day, and we’re right back at it with the Yankees taking on the Blue Jays in an early game from the Bronx.

Jameson Taillon gets the ball, working pretty quietly on an excellent start to his season. A 2.84 ERA in his first five starts is nothing to sneeze at, boosted by a career-low walk rate. He’ll still give up his share of long balls, but solo home runs can be overcome, and he’s looked really good in the first month. This is already his third start against the Blue Jays this year, and he’s logged a 2.45 ERA with a terrific 10:0 K:BB ratio against a pretty great lineup thus far.

José Berríos has yet to find it for the Blue Jays, boasting a 7.4 percent K-BB% that really shows off how he is not comfortable in the early goings. I really like Berríos and I hope he figures things out...y’know, in his next start against the Mariners.

Giancarlo Stanton gets the day off today after going yard last night, with Marwin Gonzalez getting his first start of the year in right field. Josh Donaldson will also have the day off, as Judge is DH-ing today.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 12:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

