Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/11/22

So what happened last night? The Yankees only had five hits but stunned the Jays anyway thanks to Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander nearly threw his fourth career no-hitter, the Rays actually did get no-hit by rookie Reid Detmers, and Anthony Rendon hit a left-handed homer in garbage time against Brett Phillips. Oh, and there was a rat on the field at the Mets game in DC. Got all that? Just a normal night of baseball.

We have a marathon morning for you on the site before the Yankees kick off their 12:35 pm game. Josh will start us off by considering the ever-evolving expectations of the 2022 Yankees, Mason will discuss Giancarlo Stanton’s unique ability to dominate exit velocity leaderboards, Esteban will examine the impact of poorly-called strikes on Aaron Judge, and Mason will return to revisit the Gerrit Cole spin rate conversation with an early 2022 update.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. What’s the last Yankees walk-off you remember that was as thrilling* as Judge’s last night?

2. Think the Rangers keep their season alive tonight, or will the Penguins slam the door shut?

*Gleyber on Mother’s Day was obviously excellent, but the stakes of this one made it just a little more special.