Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/11/22

After last night’s thrills, the Yankees must wake up bright and early for a 12:35pm start time today.

By Andrew Mearns
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

So what happened last night? The Yankees only had five hits but stunned the Jays anyway thanks to Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander nearly threw his fourth career no-hitter, the Rays actually did get no-hit by rookie Reid Detmers, and Anthony Rendon hit a left-handed homer in garbage time against Brett Phillips. Oh, and there was a rat on the field at the Mets game in DC. Got all that? Just a normal night of baseball.

We have a marathon morning for you on the site before the Yankees kick off their 12:35 pm game. Josh will start us off by considering the ever-evolving expectations of the 2022 Yankees, Mason will discuss Giancarlo Stanton’s unique ability to dominate exit velocity leaderboards, Esteban will examine the impact of poorly-called strikes on Aaron Judge, and Mason will return to revisit the Gerrit Cole spin rate conversation with an early 2022 update.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 12:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. What’s the last Yankees walk-off you remember that was as thrilling* as Judge’s last night?

2. Think the Rangers keep their season alive tonight, or will the Penguins slam the door shut?

*Gleyber on Mother’s Day was obviously excellent, but the stakes of this one made it just a little more special.

