New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Luis Severino vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Less than a week after a three-game set in Canada, the New York Yankees see their division rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays, for the third time this season, as the two teams begin a quick two-game set in the Bronx tonight.

Luis Severino (2-0, 3.75 ERA, 3.79 FIP) makes his sixth start of the season, his second against the Jays. The young righty got off to a hot start to the year, giving up just 3 runs in his first 18 innings of work. In the sixth inning of his April 26th start, however, things began to get a little off the rails; after not allowing a hit through five, Sevy surrendered three runs in the sixth and allowed the leadoff batter in the seventh to reach. His last outing, May 1st against the Royals, saw him fight his way through five innings in which he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He looks to right the ship against a Blue Jays lineup that, while dangerous, has to yet to truly hit its stride so far this season.

Facing the Yankees will be Yusei Kikuch (1-1, 4.35 ERA, 5.69 FIP). Considering how much the Yankees and Blue Jays have played each other already — tonight is their eighth matchup of the season — it should come as no surprise that this will be the third time the Yankees have matched up against Kikuchi this season. At this point, they better hope that it turns out better than their last meeting, as Kikuchi’s six innings of one-run ball snapped the Yankees’ 11-game winning streak last week.

Joey Gallo is tonight’s nominee for “Pinch-Hitter in Waiting,” as the Yankees will be sending out an outfield of Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton left to right for the fourth time this season. DJ LeMahieu mans the hot corner, while Josh Donaldson is tonight’s designated hitter.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Sportsnet

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

