Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/10/22

A win is a win, and the Yankees have indeed been winning as of late. They weren’t the most convincing of wins, but the team secured their sixth-straight series win with a pair of nail biters against the Rangers, thanks in large part to Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole’s dominant outings (shoutout to Jordan Montgomery for pitching well in the lone loss as well). If there’s a seventh-straight series to win it’ll have to be a sweep, since the Blue Jays are now in town for just a pair of games.

The AL East showdown kicks off at seven, but before that we’ve got some content for y’all. Dan leads off with our minor league review after the fifth week of games, featuring the dominant Somerset staff and a lineup jumping around the basepaths in Hudson Valley. After that Josh recaps the lone game of importance in our rivalry roundup, Matt previews the two-game set with Toronto, and Andrés discusses how the rotation has been laying the ground work for the Yankees’ success. Finally, Sam dives into the “little league ballpark” talk that went around, Peter examines why the Yankees bats have gone cold as of late, and John takes us through the list of relievers who have been workhorses like Michael King is aspiring to be.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. What is a better role for Domingo Germán when he returns, piggybacking a starter or making regular relief appearances?

2. Who has a clearer path to the majors at this moment, Ken Waldichuk or Anthony Volpe? One’s been dominant but has a lot of competition in the way, and the other seemingly has a spot lined up for the future but is struggling early.