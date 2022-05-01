Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Giancarlo Stanton celebrates 350th career homer

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Stanton celebrates No. 350

Giancarlo Stanton recently smashed the 350th home run of his career, becoming the seventh-fastest player in MLB history to accomplish the feat. The milestone dinger went 417 feet with an exit velocity of 108.6 mph. He celebrated his homer on social media with a video that looks back throughout his career.

Judge and Rizzo matching

The two players are both owners of Dachshunds, and proud pet parents too. What tells your dog that you love it more than Hawaiian shirts with it on it? I don’t know anyone else who else can rock this style better than these two!

It's gonna be a yes from me, dawg. pic.twitter.com/uynHzf5tuy — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 28, 2022

Miguel Castro and teammates celebrates Judge’s birthday

Happy birthday, Aaron Judge! The now 30-year-old celebrated his birthday with his teammates on April 25 during the off-day, but his actual birthday is on April 26. He even hit a homer on his special day! Here’s a picture of new Yankee Miguel Castro with Judge and Stanton.