Yankees prospects: Renegades swipe nine bases in nail-biting win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-2 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
2B José Peraza 0-3
DH Greg Bird 1-4, 1 3B, 2 K — Greg the Leg getting a triple
RF Phillip Evans 0-2, 2 BB, throwing error
PR Evan Alexander 0-0
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-4, 3 K
C David Freitas 1-4, 2 K, catcher’s interference
CF Ryan LaMarre 0-4, 2 K
3B Armando Alvarez 1-3, 1 2B, 1 K
LF Matt Pita 0-3, 1 K
Matt Krook 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 7 K
Carlos Espinal 2.2 IP, 1 R, 4 BB (loss)
Trevor Lane 0.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K — allowed Espinal’s runner to score
Michael Gomez 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 vs. Portland Sea Dogs
SS Anthony Volpe 0-4, 2 K, fielding error
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 1 R, 1 K
DH Andres Chaparro 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
RF Elijah Dunham 1-4
LF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 1 R, throwing error
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-4, 3 K, throwing error
1B Chad Bell 1-2, 2 BB, 1 K
3B Oliver Dunn 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
C Saul Torres 0-3, 1 RBI, 3 K
Ken Waldichuk 4.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 6 K — still hasn’t gone further than five innings in an outing after four starts
Steven Jennings 3.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Matt Minnick 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-6 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
CF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
C Austin Wells 1-4, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
DH Cooper Bowman 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
3B James Nelson 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB, throwing error
RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 SB
LF Pat DeMarco 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 3 K
2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB
SS Cristian Perez 0-4, 3 K
Blas Castano 5 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K
Alex Mauricio 1 IP, 4 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 K
Rodney Hutchison 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Wellington Diaz 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K (win)
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Doubleheader postponed due to rain, one game set to be played today as a doubleheader
