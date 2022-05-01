Yankees prospects: Renegades swipe nine bases in nail-biting win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-2 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

SS Oswaldo Cabrera 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

2B José Peraza 0-3

DH Greg Bird 1-4, 1 3B, 2 K — Greg the Leg getting a triple

RF Phillip Evans 0-2, 2 BB, throwing error

PR Evan Alexander 0-0

1B Ronald Guzmán 0-4, 3 K

C David Freitas 1-4, 2 K, catcher’s interference

CF Ryan LaMarre 0-4, 2 K

3B Armando Alvarez 1-3, 1 2B, 1 K

LF Matt Pita 0-3, 1 K



Matt Krook 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 4 BB, 7 K

Carlos Espinal 2.2 IP, 1 R, 4 BB (loss)

Trevor Lane 0.2 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K — allowed Espinal’s runner to score

Michael Gomez 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 3-2 vs. Portland Sea Dogs

SS Anthony Volpe 0-4, 2 K, fielding error

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 1 R, 1 K

DH Andres Chaparro 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

RF Elijah Dunham 1-4

LF Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 1 R, throwing error

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-4, 3 K, throwing error

1B Chad Bell 1-2, 2 BB, 1 K

3B Oliver Dunn 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

C Saul Torres 0-3, 1 RBI, 3 K



Ken Waldichuk 4.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 6 K — still hasn’t gone further than five innings in an outing after four starts

Steven Jennings 3.1 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Matt Minnick 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-6 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

C Austin Wells 1-4, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

DH Cooper Bowman 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

3B James Nelson 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3 SB, throwing error

RF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 2 SB

LF Pat DeMarco 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 3 K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB

SS Cristian Perez 0-4, 3 K



Blas Castano 5 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Alex Mauricio 1 IP, 4 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Rodney Hutchison 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Wellington Diaz 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K (win)

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Doubleheader postponed due to rain, one game set to be played today as a doubleheader