Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/1/22

The water was a little rough at the start of the voyage, but the Yankees are sailing smoothly at the moment. The team is firing on all cylinders, getting timely hits and quality pitching to stay on top for eight straight contests. Another victory today would secure their third sweep in a row, and would keep them up atop the leaderboard in the American League. There is a cause for concern — Joey Gallo exited last night’s game early with groin tightness, but hopefully this isn’t the specter of the injury bug making its presence known.

Today on the site we’ll be unveiling a new series where we’ll recap all of the business that went down with the Yankees’ rivals for the previous night, beginning with the three main competitors for the AL East and the top dogs in the Central and West. Peter brings us the monthly poll on how Brian Cashman now that May has rolled around, Matt takes us back in history to a time when the Yankees and Red Sox couldn’t stop fumbling all over the field, and Joe delivers the latest social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports KC

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Kaufmann Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Fun Questions:

1. Who would you say is the Yankees’ biggest competitor in the AL at the moment?

2. What’s the one ballpark you’d most like to visit that you haven’t before?