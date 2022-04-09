New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Luis Severino vs. Nick Pivetta

The 2022 season got off to a dramatic and successful start for the Yankees yesterday. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, they rallied, with the game eventually going to extra innings. There, a Josh Donaldson walk-off single in the 11th won the game in his Yankees debut, getting the year off to a winning start.

However, Opening Day is just one of many games, and today it’s time for the second in the 162-game long trek. In game two, eyes will turn to the mound, where Luis Severino will kick of his 2022 season.

After missing most of the last two seasons after Tommy John surgery, Severino will be making his first regular season start since September 28, 2019. Even in that year, injuries limited him to just three September starts, and he hasn’t been a regular rotation member since 2018. It’s going to be a big day for him and the Yankees, who are hoping that he can get back to looking something like the excellent young pitcher he was becoming before the injuries.

Elsewhere in the Yankees’ lineup, Gleyber Torres will get the start at second base after coming off the bench yesterday. A shift in the Yankees’ defensive arrangement sees Aaron Judge move to center field, Giancarlo Stanton in right, DJ LeMahieu at third, Josh Donaldson DHing, and Aaron Hicks moving to the bench.

As for the Red Sox, they’ll be giving the ball to Nick Pivetta. Last year, Pivetta was about league average with a 104 ERA+. The Yankees put up mixed results against him last year, knocking him out in the second inning in one game, and scoring just one run in 5.1 innings off him in the another.

It should be another interesting matchup as the Yankees look to start the young season off with a series win.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV broadcast: YES Network, NESN, FS1

Radio broadcast: WADO 1280, WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

