Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/9/22

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: In case you missed it, the Yankees and Aaron Judge did not come to an agreement on a contract extension prior to Opening Day. Brian Cashman stated the Yankees offered seven years and $213.5 million guaranteed across the 2023 to 2029 seasons. Judge opted to bet on himself, wagering that he could make more as a free agent this winter.

The Wall Street Journal | Jared Diamond: Last night, Max Scherzer made his debut for the Mets. If you saw it, you tuned in through Apple TV+, as MLB reached a deal last month to air games exclusively through the streaming service every Friday. It marks a trend in recent years, as many streaming services, such as Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, have attempted to get into the live sports arena. Diamond goes through how teams like the Yankees have turned to streaming, and even gets a quote from our own Josh Diemert on the whole affair.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Yesterday was the first Yankee Opening Day in over a decade without Brett Gardner on the roster. The Yankees reflected on the veteran’s absence, with Aaron Boone noting that he was “Certainly missing (him) because I love Gardy and all that he’s meant to this organization.” Gardner remains unsigned, and it seems possible the Yankees could give him a call if (when?) injuries strike their outfield this season.

New York Post | Ted Holmlund: Former Yankees catcher John Ellis passed away earlier this week at the age of 73 from a recurrence of cancer. Ellis came up through the Yankee system and debuted with the club in 1969, playing four seasons. He managed a 105 OPS+ in that time, before being traded to Cleveland as part of a deal that brought Graig Nettles to New York.