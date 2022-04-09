Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/9/22

Opening Day has come and gone, the Yankees are 1-0, and now, we move on to the grind. It’s always remarkable to me how quickly MLB shifts from the pageantry of the first day, to the steady familiarity of the rest of the season. The pomp and circumstance has passed, and now, we settle in with our daily companion that is baseball.

It’ll be another packed day on the site, with today’s game scheduled for a 4:05 EST first pitch. We’ll also have plenty of coverage from yesterday’s huge off-field news: the failure of the Yankees to sign Aaron Judge to an extension. Both Jesse and Josh will argue that the Yankees’ decision here was a mistake, while Ryan will also deliver the answers to this week’s mailbag

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NESN, FS1

Radio: WFAN - 660 AM/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. What’s Luis Severino’s statline from his first start in two and a half years?

2. Was yesterday’s Yankees-Red Sox contest the best Opening Day game from this year’s slate?

Also, be sure to check out yesterday’s edition of PSA Twitter Spaces, as Josh and Peter fired off some takes after taking in the first Yankee game of the year.