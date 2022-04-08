Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/8/22

It is Opening Day at last. No more lockout delays, no more rain postponements, and no more post-spring training off-days — just good ol’ fashioned regular season baseball. I’m ready. Hope you are too, and that you’ll join us in following along!

Today on the site, Esteban will explain why Yankees fans should strive to strike the balance between legitimately enjoying the ride of the 2022 season and maintaining a critical eye toward the front office’s offseason strategy. Jon will celebrate Opening Day by looking back on a memorable one from 1974, when the Yankees actually opened up at Shea Stadium while The House That Ruth Built underwent renovations. Our “25 Best Yankees Games of the Past 25 Years” series won’t post until after the game, but boy, am I confident that you’ll remember this one.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, NESN, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: WFAN - 660 AM/101.9 FM

Venue: Yankee Stadium (at long last)

Fun Questions:

1. Who gets the Yankees’ first hit of 2022?

2. Keeping it simple: Do the Yankees win on Opening Day?