Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/8/22

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Aaron Judge said several times during spring training that if the Yankees were interested in an extension, he would like to have one wrapped up before the start of the regular season. According to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi, the sides continued to speak on Thursday with the hope of striking a deal, but it is unclear if they will agree before they take the field against the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 pm ET.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo said to MLB.com that he has discussed the contract extension talks with Judge, also noting that if Atlanta can let Freddie Freeman walk, loyalty can only take players so far. “At the end of the day, it’s what’s going to make him and [Judge’s wife] Sam happy,” Rizzo stated. “What his value is and what his worth is, it’s extremely high in this game. He’s a legitimate MVP candidate every single year, and he knows that.”

Yankees PR: The Bombers announced that utilityman Marwin González officially made the roster, after he slashed .375/.400/.792 with a 1.192 OPS, three homers, 10 RBI, and five runs scored. He has shown the ability to play all around the field during his MLB career, and with a hot stick in spring training as well, manager Aaron Boone opened up a spot for the versatile veteran.

The Yankees also designated outfielder Jeisson Rosario for assignment and placed catcher Ben Rortvedt on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Rosario had only recently been claimed off waivers from Boston, and given his limited minor league track record, seems like a decent bet to be outrighted.

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Keeping up with a recent lineup trend, Boone announced on Thursday that third baseman Josh Donaldson will lead off in the Yankees’ opening game against the Red Sox.

As for the rest of the lineup? “I have decided,” Boone said. “We’ll have that for you in the morning. Merry Christmas.”

MLB.com Bryan Hoch: Finally, after months of speculation and uncertainty, baseball is officially back into our lives. MLB Opening Day was yesterday, and while several games had to be postponed because of weather-related reasons, we finally saw some contests that count. The Yankees will open their season today against the Boston Red Sox, in another chapter of “The Rivalry.” Gerrit Cole will take the ball for the Bombers, and former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi will toe the rubber for the Sox. (Check out our series preview here.)

Cole will face Boston for the first time after his poor Wild Card start last year, in which he couldn’t get out of the third inning. He is excited to take the mound against them today and understands they are a tough foe, providing a highly amusing quote in the process:

“It’s a pretty formidable opponent. I just kind of see it as two stags locking up in the forest. Somebody’s going to break an antler every once in a while, and nobody is certainly going to back down.”

As a last note, there will be no minor league recap posted, as the Yankees’ three full-season affiliates below Triple-A are only beginning their seasons tonight, and just like the Yankees, Scranton was rained out on Thursday.