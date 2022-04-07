 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees prospects: Estevan Florial launches one for the second straight night

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from April 6th.

By Ryan Pavich
Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.

Follow along with us as we reacquaint ourselves with the Baby Bombers and get to know the next generation of up-and-coming Yankees! Check out our preseason Top 10 Prospects list and the work of our own Dan Kelly for more.

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-3 at Syracuse Mets

CF Estevan Florial 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — two days, two homers
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4
2B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
3B Phillip Evans 0-3, 1 BB
PR-3B Evan Alexander 0-0, 1 R, 1 SB
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 1 BB
DH David Freitas 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
PR-DH Matt Pita 0-0, 1 R
C Rob Brantly 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Ryan LaMarre 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K
RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

Hayden Wesneski 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 4 K — solid first start for one of the org’s top arms
Braden Bristo 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H
Zach Greene 2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 3 K, 1 HR (win)
Shelby Miller 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H (save)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins April 8th

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins April 8th

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season beings April 8th

