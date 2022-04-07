Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/7/22

We’re almost at the starting block, folks. Well, technically we should’ve been there by now, but alas Mother Nature had other ideas in mind. Today is supposed to feature rain and plenty of it in the New York area, so MLB decided to take pre-emptive measures and shift the start of the Yankees’ season over to Friday instead. Thankfully, an off-day is always built in to Opening Weekend and thus we don’t have to think about doubleheaders right off the back, but it does mean the team is opening with 10 games in 10 days — and will have to navigate that with a minimally-stretched out pitching staff. Those extra pitchers on the roster will definitely get a chance to showcase their stuff, that’s for sure.

We’ve got plenty to get you through the day still, beginning with the daily minor league recap. Andrew pops in to deliver the staff’s preseason predictions for 2022 — filled with equal parts pessimism and optimism — and Peter provides the first series preview of the year. Matt gets a pair of pieces in, first recounting the tale of Raúl Ibañez’s lesser-remembered heroics before later taking us back to the wild 1943 season opener. In between, Joe has a preview of the rookie pitchers that made the Opening Day roster.

Also, due to the schedule shifting around a bit, the mailbag will be delayed a day and will instead be answering your questions on Saturday instead. So if you haven’t gotten your questions in yet, feel free.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions:

1. Got any predictions for how the weekend will play out?

2. Have you been to a minor league game in the past?