Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/7/22

MLB.com: We start with a couple small bits from MLB. First of all, you likely know by now, but Opening Day from the Bronx is pushed back 24 hours due to today’s likely rain and cold weather. As disappointing as it is to not have Yankees baseball today, it’s definitely the right move.

MLB.com: Also from MLB, if you’re going to the Stadium for Opening Day or this weekend, you’ll have a few new food options. The Halal Guys and a chopped cheese highlight the latest updates to Yankee Stadium’s offerings, meaning it may be time to resurrect the old PSA vs. Yankee Stadium Food series.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Yesterday the Cleveland Guardians announced an extension with superstar third baseman José Ramírez, tacking on five years and $124 million to the two remaining seasons he’s under club control. Ramírez has been better than Aaron Judge, but just six months younger, and the larger market Judge plays in makes for an interesting comparative exercise looking at what impact, if any, this extension would have on a possible Judge deal.

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: If you’ve followed CC Sabathia since retiring, whether on social media or his podcast, you know the big guy has no shortage of thoughts on the direction baseball is taking, and whether that’s good for the game or not. He appears to have at least a little more power to make changes to that direction now, as yesterday he was named a special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred. The exact details of the role aren’t known right now, but CC himself seemed optimistic about what he can do from his new office job: