Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/6/22

To paraphrase “The A-Team,” I love it when an Opening Day roster comes together. It’s fun to see how each player fits in, as if in a jigsaw puzzle. Of course, jigsaw puzzles will always eventually create a clear picture, whereas some rosters still look like a mess even when all the players are listed. Call those rosters abstract art, I suppose. Regardless, the Yankees’ roster is essentially complete. Now, the question is if the resulting picture is appealing or not. We’ll find out soon (though rain has already pushed the season opener to Friday).

Today on the site, the daily minor league recap series returns, and Matt and Josh will preview the upcoming seasons of reliever Wandy Peralta and utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, respectively. Later on, Jesse will revisit the Yankees’ incredible 9-0 comeback at Fenway Park in 2012, and John will look around the AL East at the offseasons and spring trainings of each of the Yankees’ four division rivals.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions:

1. What do you think was the top story of Yankees spring training?

2. Does old pal Greg Bird return to the majors at all with the Yankees this year?