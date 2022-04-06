Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.

Check out our preseason Top 10 Prospects list and the work of our own Dan Kelly for more.

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-0 at Syracuse Mets

CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 3-run HR, BB, picked off

SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, HR, RBI, K — homered in first at-bat of 2022

2B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 2B, 2 K, SB — swiped third

DH Phillip Evans 1-4, 2B, K

1B Ronald Guzmán 1-3, BB, RBI

LF Ryan LaMarre 0-4, 2 K

3B José Peraza 0-4, GIDP, throwing error

C Max McDowell 3-4, K — nice start to 2022

RF Michael Beltre 0-2, BB, K, GIDP

Matt Krook 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K — win

Reggie McClain 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Trevor Lane 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Greg Weissert 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K — now that’s a save

Oswald Peraza



The @Yankees' No. 2 prospect clears the fence in his first at-bat of the season for the @swbrailriders. pic.twitter.com/xfKaE4gv4c — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 5, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins April 8th

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins April 8th

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins April 8th