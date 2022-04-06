Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
Follow along with us as we reacquaint ourselves with the Baby Bombers and get to know the next generation of up-and-coming Yankees! Check out our preseason Top 10 Prospects list and the work of our own Dan Kelly for more.
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-0 at Syracuse Mets
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 3-run HR, BB, picked off
SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, HR, RBI, K — homered in first at-bat of 2022
2B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 2B, 2 K, SB — swiped third
DH Phillip Evans 1-4, 2B, K
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-3, BB, RBI
LF Ryan LaMarre 0-4, 2 K
3B José Peraza 0-4, GIDP, throwing error
C Max McDowell 3-4, K — nice start to 2022
RF Michael Beltre 0-2, BB, K, GIDP
Matt Krook 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K — win
Reggie McClain 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
Trevor Lane 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Greg Weissert 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K — now that’s a save
Oswald Peraza— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 5, 2022
The @Yankees' No. 2 prospect clears the fence in his first at-bat of the season for the @swbrailriders. pic.twitter.com/xfKaE4gv4c
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Season begins April 8th
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Season begins April 8th
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: Season begins April 8th
