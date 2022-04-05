New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers: Manny Bañuelos vs. Matt Manning

One beautiful thing about an abbreviated spring training is that the regular season arrives so quickly. And here we are: One final exhibition game for the Yankees before they pack up, head north, and open the 2022 campaign versus the Red Sox starting on Thursday. No drama please. Just a quick, quiet game and then let’s get to the regular season.

On the hill today for the Yankees is former wunderkind Manny Bañuelos. The 31-year-old southpaw has pitched very well throughout the spring. So well, in fact, that there was speculation right up until yesterday that he might make the big club to start the season. For the spring, he has appeared in three games already, pitching six innings, allowing two hits, no runs, and striking out seven.

The Tigers send out Matt Manning to face the Bombers today. The 24-year-old right-hander debuted for the Tigers in 2021, pitching to a 5.80 ERA in 85.1 IP. So far this spring, he has started three times already. In 8 innings, he has allowed 10 hits, 7 runs (4 earned), 2 BB, and has struck out 8 opposing hitters.

In the field, the Yankees are not messing around. The lineup that faces Manning today could well be the Opening Day lineup that takes on Boston two days from now. DJ LeMahieu gets the start at second base, shifting Gleyber Torres to shortstop, and leaving Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the bench. The outfield goes Joey Gallo to Aaron Hicks to Aaron Judge left-to-right, with Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter.

It is entirely likely that we see this exact configuration more than a few times this season. If you are wondering, Josh Donaldson leads off and LeMahieu hits fifth, protecting Stanton. The spring training Sultan of Swat, Kyle Higashioka, lurks at the bottom of the order, hitting ninth.

This is it: the final spring game. Let’s get out there, get the W over Detroit (who will not feature new acquisition and noted Yankee Killer Austin Meadows, so that is nice) and end the spring on a high note.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES – NYY / Bally Sports Detroit - DET

Online stream: MLB.tv

