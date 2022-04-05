Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/5/22

Good morning, and welcome to the final day of spring training. The Yankees will play one last exhibition today, against the Tigers, before heading north for the start of meaningful games. This spring slate has gone by in a flash, as this offseason has mirrored the structure of an actual baseball game: stretches of inactivity punctuated by spurts of action.

Today, we’ll have a couple of season previews for the newest members of the team, as Jesse analyzes reliever Miguel Castro, and Erin takes a look at catcher Jose Trevino. We’ll also continue with our Greatest Games series, where Peter remembers the Three Grand Slam Game from a decade ago, while Dan will look at the shortstop position in the Yankee farm system, John reviews what the rest of the AL East has done this spring, and Andrew and Kunj bring a 2022 preview edition of the PSA podcast.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field (Tampa, FL)

Fun Questions:

1. Which non-Gerrit Cole pitcher will throw the most innings for the Yankees in 2022?

2. Were you surprised to see young pitcher J.P. Sears make the Opening Day roster?