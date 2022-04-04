Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Here we go, the season is at last about to start. By the time this mailbag is returning answers to you all, the Yankees will have a game in the books against the Boston Red Sox, and the road to another attempt at championship No. 28 will have begun. It’s an odd feeling to the start of the year, as the Yankees are simultaneously expected to be in the mix for the World Series while also being seeded as the second or third best team in their own division at the onset. As we talked about it last week there’s plenty of reason for optimism, but this has all the makings of a make-or-break year.

We’ve gone through much of the expectations around the team itself, but what about the competition around them? Can the team finally break their recent misfortune when playing against the Rays? Will the Blue Jays take that leap forward into title contention, or can the Yankees delay their arrival again? Are the Red Sox real competition, or will last year prove to be a fluke? Can the Orioles prove to be a thorn in their foot again despite openly tanking? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of April 7th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.