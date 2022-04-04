Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/4/22

Another day, another bit of roster fine-tuning. The Yankees swapped out a bit of their bullpen by sending Joely Rodriguez across town to the Mets in exchange for Miguel Castro. Messing with the bullpen season by season is a time-honored tradition — it’s rare for most arms to remain effective for extended periods of time — but in this case especially, the Yankees may have been motivated by the dip in velocity that Rodriguez displayed earlier in spring. Either way, he’s a Met now, and Castro will suit up in pinstripes hoping to be another cog in the well-oiled machine that the bullpen was last year.

Today we’ve got the penultimate exhibition match of the season, and we’ll have coverage of it going up in the middle of the day. In the meantime, you can check out Dan’s review of the arms in the middle of the Yankee system, John’s preview of Nestor Cortes, or Jon’s reflection on the day Derek Jeter earned his 3000th hit (and then some). Estevão adds to the equation with his latest for the All-Supernova team, and later on Andrew will bring the latest episode of the podcast while I’ll open up the mailbag for submissions.

