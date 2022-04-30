New York Yankees @ Kansas City Royals: Gerrit Cole vs. Carlos Hernández

The Yankees kept it rolling in a rain-shortened affair last night, taking the series opener against the Royals in a 12-2 blowout. After winning their series with the Tigers and sweeping the Guardians and Orioles, New York can wrap up another series win tonight in Kansas City, and they’ll send the ace to lock it down.

Gerrit Cole just looked...off for his first three starts of the season, before roaring back against Cleveland last Sunday. 6.2 innings, 9:1 K:BB, and no runs allowed is much more what we’d expect from the nominal best pitcher in the American League, and repeating a performance like that tonight would put the Yankees in a great spot to win their fourth straight series.

Carlos Hernández counters for the Royals, and fans with a particular memory may recall the way he dominated the Yankees in August 2021. Nothing about his stuff really jumps off the page at you, but he stymied New York over 6.2 innings, allowing just a single run.

The Yankee offense is hot, outscoring their opponents by 36 runs over this seven game winning streak. They’ll be without their best player today however, as it’s Aaron Judge’s turn to sit in Rest Roulette.

How to watch:

Location: Kauffman Stadium — Kansas City, MO

First pitch: 7:10 pm EDT

TV Channel: YES, Bally Sports KC

Online stream: MLB.tv

Radio Broadcast: 660 AM/101.9 FM WFAN, 610 Sports Radio

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.