Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/30/22

The Yankees made it win lucky number seven last night, and it’s now been over a week since they last lost. A team that seemed to at times play down to the competition is firing on all cylinders, facing teams they should beat and blowing their doors off. Things are as they should be.

Before the team goes for eight in a row, Josh reviews the early returns on the Yankees’ defense/pitching-oriented strategy, while Estevão breaks down the emergence of Michael King. Peter will also analyze how Josh Donaldson is starting to look like himself again, Joe discusses the element Tim Locastro brings to the Yankees, and John looks back at the milestone home runs that have dotted Giancarlo Stanton’s career.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports KC

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Kaufmann Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Fun Questions:

1. How many home runs will Anthony Rizzo finish the season with?

2. Do you buy into the Mets’ hot start to the season?

You can also check out Peter and Josh’s Twitter Spaces discussion of the series in KC, Anthony Rizzo, and more here!