New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Luis Gil vs. Shaun Anderson

One last “road” game remains for the Bronx Bombers in this abbreviated spring season, and they’ll get that out of the way today against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees come into the game with a 7-8 spring training record, and the club is riding a very modest two-game winning streak.

On the hill today for the Yankees is PSA’s No. 4 prospect, flame-throwing righthander Luis Gil. So far this spring, the flame-throwing righty has appeared in two games. Across those appearances, he has thrown five innings, striking out six. Opposing batters have managed a paltry two hits against his offerings, and in an encouraging sign, Gil has only walked two enemy batsmen.

Considering that free passes have been an Achilles’ heel for Gil, with 5.1 BB/9 in the minor leagues last season and 5.8 BB/9 in his brief stint with the big club in 2021, any sign of getting those under control bodes well for his future success. Today, he has another opportunity to work on commanding his pitches.

For the Jays, right-hander Shaun Anderson gets the start. Anderson comes off a rocky 2021 season that saw him pitch for three separate clubs, to the tune of an 8.49 ERA. A propensity for the free pass that rivals Gil’s (4.6 BB/9) and a penchant for giving up dingers (1.54 HR/9) explain much of that inflated ERA last season

The Yankees are not sending their full “A” lineup out to face Anderson today, perhaps hoping that some of those scorching-hot bats can save some smoke for the Red Sox next weekend. But the club is still starting some heavy hitters against Toronto. The first batter Anderson will face is former Blue Jay Josh Donaldson. The Bringer of Rain has had a quietly excellent spring at the plate, with a couple of home runs and an OPS north of 1.000. He’s joined in the lineup today by fellow regulars Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Gleyber Torres.

Spring training is rapidly coming to a close. Let’s see if the Yankees can’t carry it forward with another W and start the regular season on a positive note.

How to watch

Location: TD Ballpark — Dunedin, FL

First pitch: 1:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: SNET – TOR

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 / SN590

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.