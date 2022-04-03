Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Joey Gallo mic’d up

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout and spring training is underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Ready for Opening Day

Gleyber Torres is looking for a bounce-back season and Luis Gil is trying to replicate a lot of what he did during his rookie season last year. So far this spring, Torres is hitting .333 with a .990 OPS and two home runs in his nine games played. Gil has tossed five innings through the end of play on April 2nd, allowing just two hits and recording six strikeouts (though Sunday’s outing was a little more choppy). Here are some action shots they’ve posted:

Former Yankees

Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade were somewhat “regulars” on these social media spotlights. Not being on the team anymore, they haven’t been featured since their departures. This past week, Frazier saw Wade on TV with the Los Angeles Angels, and I think it’s safe to say they miss each other...

Mic’d up Gallo

We all love a mic’d up athlete. We get to see what they’re thinking about on and off the field. The Yanks have had Gallo with a mic on, and he’s been absolutely hilarious. Between playing pranks and funny remarks, you have to watch!