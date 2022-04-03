Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/3/22

In case you missed it, the Yankees made a trade yesterday.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired C Jose Trevino from the Texas Rangers in exchange for RHP Albert Abreu and LHP Robert Ahlstrom. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 2, 2022

Trevino has played in parts of four major league seasons, and has put up a career .634 OPS so far. The notable name going the other way is Abreu, who showed flashes of talent, but was out of options.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Luis Severino’s spring training so far hasn’t been the smoothest, between the results on the mound and him having to miss a a start with arm soreness. However, his final spring outing was positive as he retired 12 of the 13 Braves’ batters he faced on Saturday.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Tim Locastro’s 2021 season with the Yankees came to a brutal end when he suffered an ACL tear while attempted a catch along the wall. Now heading into 2022, the Yankees have brought him back, and Locastro’s 100% and looking to make the team as a backup outfielder with some useful speed.

WFLA | Robert Pandolfino: In some scary news, two fans were struck by lightning while leaving yesterday’s spring training game. The Yankees-Braves game on Saturday lasted just six innings due to rain, and two people were struck while in the parking lot attempting to leave the game. Thankfully, both have been listed in stable condition.

New York Post | Ethan Sears: Longtime MLB broadcaster and former player Tim McCarver officially announced his retirement from the booth, ending a long career. While McCarver was most known for his long run at FOX, calling many World Series along the way, he was also part many MLB teams’ broadcasting booths, including the Yankees at one point. He had spent a couple years calling Cardinals’ games after his FOX tenure ended, but had spent two seasons away due to the pandemic, and this year made it official.