Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/3/22

We’ve made it to the final three exhibition games of the slate. Players are still getting ramped up, with even the likes of Gerrit Cole far from stretched out, so these next few weeks could be interesting, as the regular season begins before everyone's gotten a chance to get comfortable. In any event, Opening Day is just four days away.

On the site today, we’ll have your coverage of this afternoon’s matchup with the Blue Jays. We’ll also see Estevão’s latest entry into the All-Supernova series, and Jon’s 2022 season preview for Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, Joe spins through Yankee social media, and Dan looks at the lower-level arms in the Yankee farm system.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: SNET (TOR)

Radio: WFAN - 660 AM/101.9 FM

Venue: TD Ballpark (Dunedin, FL)

Fun Questions:

1. How many innings will Gerrit Cole throw in 2022?

2. What do you think of the Mets’ potential trade for Eric Hosmer and Chris Paddack?