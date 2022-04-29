Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 152: A win-win-win-win-win-win scenario

It’s been a good week to be a Yankees fan. The Bombers put up a perfect 6-0 homestand, sweeping the Guardians and Orioles back-to-back after winning two out of three in Detroit, and they head into a three-game set tonight in Kansas City on a six-game winning streak!

We have quite a few positives to discuss, from the MLB home run leader Anthony Rizzo (!) to recent mini-resurgences from Joey Gallo and Gleyber Torres, as well. Giancarlo Stanton got No. 350, Aaron Judge homered on his birthday (and again two days later), and Isiah Kiner-Falefa seems to have hit his stride at shortstop. Behind Nestor Cortes, Gerrit Cole, and the bullpen dominance of Michael King & company, the pitching has had quite a few highlights, too. Smiles all around!

We get into all these topics, the B-Ref Leaderboard Update, and our Yankee & Manfred of the Week. Now, for the Yankees to keep these good vibes going on their road trip through Kansas City and Toronto...

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.