Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/29/22

There’s something beautiful about the two-word phrase “Perfect homestand.” The Yankees did everything that we could have hoped that they might do. They got their offense back on track, they swept a solid Guardians team, and unlike in their first series of 2022 against Baltimore, they took care of business this time with another clean sweep. That’s six wins in a row as the Yankees head out of town for a road trip through Kansas City and Toronto. As a certain other AL Central broadcaster once said, “Don’t stop now, boys.”

Today on the site, Matt will preview the upcoming series against the Royals, John will debate whether the Yankees should go with a four-man bench or nine-man bullpen when rosters return to the 26-man limit on May 2nd, and Jesse will begin his newest series on baseball reflections. Later, Esteban will break down the changes to Anthony Rizzo’s swing that have helped him step his game up, and Ryan will answer your mailbag questions.

As a programming reminder, today’s game is exclusively on Apple TV+. That’s a little annoying, but on the plus side, you don’t need a paid Apple TV+ subscription to watch it (for the time being, anyway). Just register and you should be able to catch the action, even if you’re in the blackout region, since that does not apply for these Apple games.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

TV: Apple TV+

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Fun Questions:

1. Who is the first pitcher you think of when you think of the Royals? (Doesn’t have to be anyone current.)

2. Witt is off to a slow start, but which rookie around the league has caught your eye most so far?