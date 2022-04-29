Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in three-hit night

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 15-6 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
SS Oswald Peraza 3-6, HR, 3 RBI, K, SB — breakout night for the No. 2 prospect!
LF-CF Estevan Florial 3-5, 2 RBI, K, SB
PH-LF Matt Pita 0-1
2B Oswaldo Cabrera 3-6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K, throwing error — big night, as well!
1B Greg Bird 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K — dropped foul error
CF Ender Inciarte 2-4, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, K
LF-CF Evan Alexander 0-0
C David Freitas 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K
DH Rob Brantly 2-4, BB, K
RF Ryan LaMarre 2-5, K — 7 players with multi-hit games!
3B Armando Alvarez 1-4, BB, K
Deivi García 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, HR, HBP — 9.00 ERA in four starts, not how he wanted to begin 2022
Vinny Nittoli 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (win)
Trevor Lane 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K
David McKay 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Oswald Peraza comes up BIG with a HR #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/Cw0P0iLG9q— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 28, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 15-3 vs. Portland Sea Dogs
SS Anthony Volpe 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, SF — turned 21 and cleared the bases with a triple powered by puppy love
LF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, K, GIDP
DH Josh Breaux 0-5, 3 K
2B Derek Dietrich 1-5, HR, 4 RBI, 3 K — slam in 8-run 8th stamped blowout
CF Blake Perkins 0-4, BB, K, SB
RF Michael Beltre 1-5, RBI, K, SB
C Mickey Gasper 2-2, 2 BB
1B Chad Bell 4-4, HR, 3 RBI — perfect night at bat
3B Jesus Bastidas 2-2, 2 BB — throwing error
Randy Vasquez 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP
Barrett Loseke 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR, 2 WP (win)
Nick Ernst 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Derek Craft 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Can I get a bases clearing triple for my birthday? @Volpe_Anthony #RepBX pic.twitter.com/OEGUg9h2Fc— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 29, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 0-3 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
CF Everson Pereira 1-4, K — one of only three hits for Renegades, ouch
C Austin Wells 0-4, 3 K — picked off runner at second & threw out another, though
DH Eric Wagaman 1-3, BB
PR Aaron Palensky 0-0
3B James Nelson 0-2, K
3B Tyler Hardman 0-2, 2 K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB, K, fielding error
1B Spencer Henson 0-4, K
RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, BB, 2 K, CS
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3
SS Cristian Perez 0-3, K
Edgar Barclay 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (loss)
Jhonatan Munoz 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K
Bryan Blanton 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Your @Honda Play of the Game by Austin Wells!@wellsius16 pic.twitter.com/MHZX5XlC7u— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 29, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 2-1 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2 K, fielding error
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4
C Antonio Gomez 1-4, K, CS
1B Anthony Garcia 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, K — 104.8 mph off bat on blast
3B Marcos Cabrera 2-3, CS
LF Alan Mejia 1-3, K
DH Anthony Seigler 1-2, BB
RF Raimfer Salinas 0-2, BB, GIDP
2B Luis Santos 0-3, K
Juan Carela 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, HBP (win) — excellent night
Carlos Gomez 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, 3 WP (save)
There goes that man! Anthony Garcia blasts a no-doubter to right center to put the Tarpons on top, 2-0!— Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) April 28, 2022
Jasson Dominguez also scores on the HR.
For Garcia, that's his 5th HR of the season, and 3rd in his last 2 games!
