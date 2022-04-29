Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in three-hit night

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 15-6 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

SS Oswald Peraza 3-6, HR, 3 RBI, K, SB — breakout night for the No. 2 prospect!

LF-CF Estevan Florial 3-5, 2 RBI, K, SB

PH-LF Matt Pita 0-1

2B Oswaldo Cabrera 3-6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K, throwing error — big night, as well!

1B Greg Bird 1-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, K — dropped foul error

CF Ender Inciarte 2-4, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, K

LF-CF Evan Alexander 0-0

C David Freitas 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K

DH Rob Brantly 2-4, BB, K

RF Ryan LaMarre 2-5, K — 7 players with multi-hit games!

3B Armando Alvarez 1-4, BB, K

Deivi García 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 3 K, HR, HBP — 9.00 ERA in four starts, not how he wanted to begin 2022

Vinny Nittoli 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (win)

Trevor Lane 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

David McKay 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Oswald Peraza comes up BIG with a HR #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/Cw0P0iLG9q — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 28, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 15-3 vs. Portland Sea Dogs

SS Anthony Volpe 2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, SF — turned 21 and cleared the bases with a triple powered by puppy love

LF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, K, GIDP

DH Josh Breaux 0-5, 3 K

2B Derek Dietrich 1-5, HR, 4 RBI, 3 K — slam in 8-run 8th stamped blowout

CF Blake Perkins 0-4, BB, K, SB

RF Michael Beltre 1-5, RBI, K, SB

C Mickey Gasper 2-2, 2 BB

1B Chad Bell 4-4, HR, 3 RBI — perfect night at bat

3B Jesus Bastidas 2-2, 2 BB — throwing error

Randy Vasquez 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP

Barrett Loseke 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, HR, 2 WP (win)

Nick Ernst 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Derek Craft 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Can I get a bases clearing triple for my birthday? @Volpe_Anthony #RepBX pic.twitter.com/OEGUg9h2Fc — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 29, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 0-3 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

CF Everson Pereira 1-4, K — one of only three hits for Renegades, ouch

C Austin Wells 0-4, 3 K — picked off runner at second & threw out another, though

DH Eric Wagaman 1-3, BB

PR Aaron Palensky 0-0

3B James Nelson 0-2, K

3B Tyler Hardman 0-2, 2 K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB, K, fielding error

1B Spencer Henson 0-4, K

RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, BB, 2 K, CS

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3

SS Cristian Perez 0-3, K

Edgar Barclay 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (loss)

Jhonatan Munoz 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K

Bryan Blanton 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 2-1 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 2 K, fielding error

CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4

C Antonio Gomez 1-4, K, CS

1B Anthony Garcia 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, K — 104.8 mph off bat on blast

3B Marcos Cabrera 2-3, CS

LF Alan Mejia 1-3, K

DH Anthony Seigler 1-2, BB

RF Raimfer Salinas 0-2, BB, GIDP

2B Luis Santos 0-3, K

Juan Carela 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, HBP (win) — excellent night

Carlos Gomez 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 6 K, 3 WP (save)