Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/28/22

Now we’ve got something cooking. After two straight offensive explosions, the lineup didn’t let up and still delivered a solid five runs to back up Jordan Montgomery and secure the fifth straight win for the Bombers. Sure, the competition they’re doing it against isn’t great, but considering the struggles they had the last time they saw the Orioles, this team feels like they’ve finally woken up. Now let’s see if they can get up and keep it rolling on a getaway day game for the opposition.

We’ve got a bit of time to waste until first pitch arrives, and if you so choose you can spend it checking out some of the articles we’ve got for you today. Jesse leads off with a discussion on the baseball controversy that MLB finds itself in and how it could be effecting the Yankees so far, and Dan follows up with a look at how Blake Perkins is tearing up the minor leagues to start the year. Andrés zeroes in on Jonathan Loáisiga’s sinker and how the pitch epitomizes his early struggles, and after the game Matt dives into some Yankees pitchers whose brief flash in the pan saved their otherwise mediocre careers.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. Can Joey Gallo make it three straight games with a homer?

2. Do the Yankees get their second straight sweep today?