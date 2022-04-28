Yankees prospects: Anthony Garcia has a monster day at the plate

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-3 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

SS Oswald Peraza 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 SB — knows he has to pick it up, a run and two walks is a start

3B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

CF Estevan Florial 1-2, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 1 SB

1B Greg Bird 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K — walked off the game with a hit-by-pitch

RF Phillip Evans 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K

PH-RF Ryan LaMarre 0-0, 1 SB

DH Ronald Guzmán 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

C Max McDowell 1-4, 1 K, 1 SB

LF Ender Inciarte 2-3. 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

2B José Peraza 0-2, 1 BB

PR Evan Alexander 0-0, 1 R



Hayden Wesneski 6 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR

Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 3 K

Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (win)

6 Ks through 6 innings for Wesneski #spicy ️ pic.twitter.com/KfvE2XA8zs — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 28, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-2 vs. Portland Sea Dogs

SS Anthony Volpe 2-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, throwing error

CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 1 K

C Josh Breaux 1-4, 1 K

1B Andres Chaparro 0-4, fielding error

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 2 K

LF Blake Perkins 0-3, 1 K

DH Chad Bell 0-3, 2 K

2B Jesus Bastidas 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K

3B Max Burt 1-3, 1 K



Sean Boyle 5 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 7 K

Kyle Zurak 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Steven Jennings 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 5 K, 1 HR (loss) — perfect eighth into a bomb to start the ninth, ouch

Blake with the diving catch pic.twitter.com/S2r17BbmbT — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 27, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 5-3 (7) and W, 3-2 (7) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks

Game 1:

SS Trey Sweeney 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

CF Everson Pereira 1-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

C Austin Wells 1-1, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

2B Cooper Bowman 0-1, 2 BB

3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 K

1B Eric Wagaman 0-2, 1 BB

LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 1 K

DH Spencer Henson 0-3, 1 K

RF Pat DeMarco 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB



Matt Sauer 4.1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K

Wellington Diaz 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB (win)

Carson Coleman 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K (save)

Game 2:

DH Everson Pereira 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS

SS Cooper Bowman 0-3, 2 K

1B Tyler Hardman 1-3

C Carlos Narvaez 2-2, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3

LF James Nelson 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, 1 BB

3B Cristian Perez 0-2, 1 R, 1 K

RF Aaron Palensky 1-2, 1 RBI



Will Warren 4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K

Michael Giacone 1 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)

Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)

Rodney Hutchison 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save) — stranded the bases loaded to end the game

BYE BYE #intothenight



Carlos Narvaez tacking on another one! pic.twitter.com/9idhqQSFtC — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 28, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 10-3 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5

CF Jasson Dominguez 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 K, 1 SB

LF Madison Santos 1-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

1B Anthony Garcia 4-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB — jumped up to a 1.019 OPS

3B Marcos Cabrera 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 K

C Anthony Seigler 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

DH Connor Cannon 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K

RF Raimfer Salinas 2-4, 1 R, 1 K

2B Roberto Chirinos 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Richard Fitts 4 IP, 2 R, 7 H, 3 K

Trevor Holloway 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K (win)

Zach Messinger 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K

Jack Neely 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, throwing error