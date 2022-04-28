Yankees prospects: Anthony Garcia has a monster day at the plate

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-3 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
SS Oswald Peraza 0-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 SB — knows he has to pick it up, a run and two walks is a start
3B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Estevan Florial 1-2, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 1 SB
1B Greg Bird 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K — walked off the game with a hit-by-pitch
RF Phillip Evans 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K
PH-RF Ryan LaMarre 0-0, 1 SB
DH Ronald Guzmán 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
C Max McDowell 1-4, 1 K, 1 SB
LF Ender Inciarte 2-3. 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB
2B José Peraza 0-2, 1 BB
PR Evan Alexander 0-0, 1 R
Hayden Wesneski 6 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HR
Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 3 K
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (win)
6 Ks through 6 innings for Wesneski #spicy ️ pic.twitter.com/KfvE2XA8zs— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 28, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-2 vs. Portland Sea Dogs
SS Anthony Volpe 2-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, throwing error
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 1-4, 1 K
1B Andres Chaparro 0-4, fielding error
RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, 2 K
LF Blake Perkins 0-3, 1 K
DH Chad Bell 0-3, 2 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K
3B Max Burt 1-3, 1 K
Sean Boyle 5 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 7 K
Kyle Zurak 2 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Steven Jennings 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 5 K, 1 HR (loss) — perfect eighth into a bomb to start the ninth, ouch
Blake with the diving catch pic.twitter.com/S2r17BbmbT— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 27, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 5-3 (7) and W, 3-2 (7) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks
Game 1:
SS Trey Sweeney 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Everson Pereira 1-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
C Austin Wells 1-1, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB
2B Cooper Bowman 0-1, 2 BB
3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 K
1B Eric Wagaman 0-2, 1 BB
LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 1 K
DH Spencer Henson 0-3, 1 K
RF Pat DeMarco 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB
Matt Sauer 4.1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K
Wellington Diaz 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB (win)
Carson Coleman 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K (save)
Game 2:
DH Everson Pereira 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
SS Cooper Bowman 0-3, 2 K
1B Tyler Hardman 1-3
C Carlos Narvaez 2-2, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB
CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3
LF James Nelson 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-2, 1 BB
3B Cristian Perez 0-2, 1 R, 1 K
RF Aaron Palensky 1-2, 1 RBI
Will Warren 4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K
Michael Giacone 1 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)
Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)
Rodney Hutchison 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (save) — stranded the bases loaded to end the game
BYE BYE #intothenight— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 28, 2022
Carlos Narvaez tacking on another one! pic.twitter.com/9idhqQSFtC
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 10-3 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 K, 1 SB
LF Madison Santos 1-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
1B Anthony Garcia 4-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB — jumped up to a 1.019 OPS
3B Marcos Cabrera 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
DH Connor Cannon 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 K
RF Raimfer Salinas 2-4, 1 R, 1 K
2B Roberto Chirinos 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Richard Fitts 4 IP, 2 R, 7 H, 3 K
Trevor Holloway 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K (win)
Zach Messinger 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K
Jack Neely 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, throwing error
Finally we have The Martian on video! Here’s one of two hits from Jasson Dominguez today. : leonelulloa.n (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/uORdy7TKr6— Eli Fishman (@elijfishman) April 28, 2022
