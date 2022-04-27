New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Jordan Montgomery vs. Tyler Wells

After the Yankees’ offense got off to a slow start to the season, they’ve come alive in the last two games, dropping double digits in wins over the Guardians and Orioles. Tonight, they’ll look to continue that in the second game of the series against Baltimore.

Following yesterday’s 12 spot, the Yankees are running out a fairly similar lineup today. While who’s playing each position has been altered a little, the only different person in the nine is Jose Trevino, who will start at catcher.

The offense will look to get going again in service of Jordan Montgomery, who gets the ball tonight. After a so-so 2022 debut, Montgomery has been very good in his two most recent starts, one of which included five shutout innings against the Orioles team he’ll be facing today.

As for Baltimore, Tyler Wells will take the mound for them. Two of his starts so far this season have been not great, lasting a combined four innings against the Rays and A’s. Sandwiched between those two games is a start against the Yankees, where he shut them out for four innings.

So, can the Yankees keep their winning streak going or will the weird struggles against the Orioles return?

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV Broadcast: YES Network, MASN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online Stream: MLB.tv

