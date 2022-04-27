Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/27/22

Dates with the Orioles may seem like opportunities for frustration, given how the Yankees have played them the last year, but last night hopefully will mark a turning point in their relationship with the AL East cellar dwellers. The Yankees cruised past Baltimore and won their fourth straight contest overall. They’ll have a good chance to make it five tonight.

On the site, Estevão takes a look at an interesting impact of the Yankees’ settlement with Jacoby Ellsbury, while Jon remembers George Steinbrenner’s quick firing of Yogi Berra 37 years ago. Also, Esteban will go deep on Jose Trevino’s framing skills, and Sam puts some struggling Yankee hitters in context, by analyzing leaguewide offensive trends.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN, MLB Network (out of market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. Are you more or less optimistic about the 2022 Yankees than you were three weeks ago?

2. How many games will the Yankees win against the Orioles this year?