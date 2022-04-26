Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/26/22

The Yankees had yesterday off, as their next opponents, the Orioles, were flying back from a West Coast swing in Oakland and Anaheim. The Bombers didn’t have to go anywhere either since they were already home. Isn’t that nice? It will be even nicer if the Yankees’ offense actually shows up for this series against Baltimore. They were already embarrassed by the O’s once earlier this month; there is no reason whatsoever to let that happen again, especially at Yankee Stadium. Take care of business and just win against a very beatable team.

Today on the site, Dan will run through the highlights of the past week of minor league action, Peter will preview the upcoming three-game set against those O’s, and Josh will consider the meaning of Aaron Judge and Michael Conforto’s separate career tracks from the somewhat-similar path they were once on together in the same city in 2017. Later on, Jon will discuss the difficulties of the Amazon Prime streaming deal, Mason will analyze the streaking Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s change in hitting mechanics, and John will look ahead to which milestones Yankees players could reach in 2022.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MASN

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. The Yankees aren’t going to lose another series to the Orioles, are they? Right? Please?

2. Did you have a favorite or nearby local minor league team growing up? Which was it?