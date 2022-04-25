Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/25/22

The Yankees wrapped up their opening series of this homestand with a classic beatdown, completing the sweep of the Guardians. Their divisional gatekeepers, the Baltimore Orioles, are scheduled to come into town next, but before that we get a day off to enjoy the fact that despite all the craziness of this season so far the Yankees are tied for first place in the AL East. I for one would like them to remain there for a while longer, so hopefully they figure out how to deal with the birds in the division as one of them is up next.

For now though, we’ve got a free day to spend. Mason starts us off with a discussion on whether Gleyber Torres has truly regressed or if this is what to expect with him, and Jake muses on Nestor Cortes’ success in rising beyond being an underdog. Sam dives into how Clay Holmes has reinvented himself since donning the pinstripes, and Jesse has some fun with some odd stats that the Yankees have put up so far this year. Finally, I’ll put out the call for the latest mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions:

1. If the game was on the line and Aaron Boone is going to the bullpen, who is the first name you hope is available?

2. If you could pick any seat at the Stadium to watch a game, which would you choose?