Yankees prospects: Jasson Dominguez goes yard in Tarpons loss

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-4 at Buffalo Bisons

CF Estevan Florial 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 CS

SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, throwing error

2B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 1 2B, 2 K

3B Miguel Andújar 2-4, 1 K

DH Greg Bird 1-4

1B Ronald Guzmán 0-1, 2 BB

RF Phillip Evans 0-3

C Rob Brantly 1-2

C Max McDowell 1-1, 1 K

LF Matt Pita 0-3



Manny Bañuelos 5.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K (loss) — the starting prospect rebirth

Reggie McClain 1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K

David McKay 0.1 IP, 0 R

Shelby Miller 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-1 at Hartford Yard Goats

SS Anthony Volpe 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

CF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 K

C Josh Breaux 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

1B Andres Chaparro 0-4, 1 R, 1 K

DH Jeisson Rosario 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB

3B Derek Dietrich 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

LF Blake Perkins 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 CS — fourth bomb in three days, not bad

RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

2B Jesus Bastidas 1-2

2B Oliver Dunn 0-1, 1 K



Jhony Brito 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K (win)

Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K

Charlie Ruegger 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Nick Ernst 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K

ANOTHER ONE!!!



Blake Perkins has 4 home runs in 3 days! #RepBX pic.twitter.com/oiYWWJZl1U — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 24, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-0 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

RF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 SB

DH Austin Wells 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB — fifth stolen base for the catching prospect

SS Cooper Bowman 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 CS

3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 K

C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 2 K

CF Aldenis Sanchez 3-4

1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 1 K, fielding error

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB

LF Aaron Palensky 1-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Blane Abeyta 4 IP, 0 R, 5 K

Rodney Hutchison 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (win)

Wellington Diaz 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K (hold)

Michael Giacone 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (hold)

Nelson L. Alvarez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)

Alex Mauricio 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K (save) — a masterpiece from the bullpen all around

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-8 at Clearwater Threshers

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4

CF Jasson Dominguez 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 CS — only one with his bat handy today

RF Madison Santos 0-4, 4 K

1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, fielding error

3B Benjamin Cowles 0-2, 1 BB

C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 K

DH Connor Cannon 0-3, 1 K

LF Raimfer Salinas 0-2, 1 BB

2B Luis Santos 0-3



Chandler Champlain 3.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 6 K

Carlos Gomez 1.1 IP, 0 R, 3 K

Zach Messinger 1.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR

Jack Neely 0.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 K

Trevor Holloway 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 K