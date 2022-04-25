Yankees prospects: Jasson Dominguez goes yard in Tarpons loss

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-4 at Buffalo Bisons
CF Estevan Florial 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 CS
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, throwing error
2B Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 1 2B, 2 K
3B Miguel Andújar 2-4, 1 K
DH Greg Bird 1-4
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-1, 2 BB
RF Phillip Evans 0-3
C Rob Brantly 1-2
C Max McDowell 1-1, 1 K
LF Matt Pita 0-3
Manny Bañuelos 5.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K (loss) — the starting prospect rebirth
Reggie McClain 1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K
David McKay 0.1 IP, 0 R
Shelby Miller 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Manny Bañuelos packs the heat with five strikeouts today! #OffTheRails @ManBanuelos pic.twitter.com/ZfDJlEUH6x— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 24, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-1 at Hartford Yard Goats
SS Anthony Volpe 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 1-4, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Andres Chaparro 0-4, 1 R, 1 K
DH Jeisson Rosario 1-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 SB
3B Derek Dietrich 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Blake Perkins 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 CS — fourth bomb in three days, not bad
RF Michael Beltre 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-2
2B Oliver Dunn 0-1, 1 K
Jhony Brito 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K (win)
Barrett Loseke 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
Charlie Ruegger 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Nick Ernst 1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K
ANOTHER ONE!!!— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 24, 2022
Blake Perkins has 4 home runs in 3 days! #RepBX pic.twitter.com/oiYWWJZl1U
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 3-0 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
RF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 SB
DH Austin Wells 2-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB — fifth stolen base for the catching prospect
SS Cooper Bowman 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 CS
3B Tyler Hardman 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 K
C Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 2 K
CF Aldenis Sanchez 3-4
1B Spencer Henson 0-4, 1 K, fielding error
2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
LF Aaron Palensky 1-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Blane Abeyta 4 IP, 0 R, 5 K
Rodney Hutchison 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (win)
Wellington Diaz 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K (hold)
Michael Giacone 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K (hold)
Nelson L. Alvarez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)
Alex Mauricio 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K (save) — a masterpiece from the bullpen all around
Set that table @wellsius16 ! pic.twitter.com/lPH4H97pn1— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 24, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-8 at Clearwater Threshers
SS Alexander Vargas 0-4
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K, 1 CS — only one with his bat handy today
RF Madison Santos 0-4, 4 K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, 1 BB, 2 K, fielding error
3B Benjamin Cowles 0-2, 1 BB
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, 1 K
DH Connor Cannon 0-3, 1 K
LF Raimfer Salinas 0-2, 1 BB
2B Luis Santos 0-3
Chandler Champlain 3.2 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 6 K
Carlos Gomez 1.1 IP, 0 R, 3 K
Zach Messinger 1.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR
Jack Neely 0.2 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 K
Trevor Holloway 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Loading comments...