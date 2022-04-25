Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

We’re nearing the end of the first month of play, and the Yankees are right in the thick of it. The offense may not have been electric so far, but it sure looked like it was humming to end the Cleveland series, and we’ll see if it can pass the apparently difficult Baltimore test later this week. It’ll be crucial to do so — it helped sink their division title chances last year, and they’re currently tied with the Blue Jays for first despite dropping their first shot at the O’s a week ago.

The starters are built up, and the early trends are likely to face some adjustments soon enough — the early season glamor is done and over with, it’s time to get down to business. We’ve talked a lot about some of the immediate concerns with the team, but there’s always more to discuss. Has Gerrit Cole righted the ship after his latest start? When can we expect some consistency out of the lineup? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of April 28th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.