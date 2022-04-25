Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/25/22

NJ Advance Media | Bob Klapisch: It’s no secret that Gerrit Cole didn’t look like himself in his first three starts of the season, giving up eight runs while failing to make it five innings in a pair of the outings. Well, you can erase those memories from your mind as the Yankees ace was back to his brilliant best yesterday against the Guardians. He pitched 6.2 scoreless innings giving up only four hits while striking out nine, reminding everyone that he is still one of if not the best starting pitcher in the AL.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Nestor Cortes had already built up a cult following among Yankees fans prior to his Saturday start, and his legend only grew following his heroics that afternoon. He made one of the more athletic plays you will see a pitcher make, sprinting to cover first base on a grounder to Anthony Rizzo and diving to tag the bag a split second ahead of batter Steven Kwan for the out. Aside from that spectacular defensive play, Cortes dominated the Cleveland lineup, striking out eight in 6.1 innings as he continued his blistering start to the season.

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: For most of his Yankees tenure, Gerrit Cole has paired with Kyle Higashioka as his personal catcher. That changed yesterday afternoon as Jose Trevino caught the Yankees ace for the first time. Aaron Boone proposed the idea to him when drawing up the lineup and Cole was fully on board. The results speak for themselves, raising the possibility that Trevino could catch more of Cole’s games — an advantageous option for the Yankees to have given Higashioka’s ice-cold start to the season.

New York Post | Justin Tasch: Following the unsavory events that unfolded in right field of Yankee Stadium after the Bombers’ Saturday walk-off win over the Guardians, Aaron Judge and his wife decided to unwind by taking in the Nets’ Game 3 Round 1 loss to the Celtics at the Barclay’s Center. Judge was spotted courtside next to “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah as the Nets fell a game away from being swept out of the playoffs. Given what was being hurled onto the field by those classless Yankees fans, you could say he went from one form of trash to another.