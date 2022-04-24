New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians: Gerrit Cole vs. Aaron Civale

After a, uh, “crazy” ending to yesterday’s game, the Yankees are back this afternoon going for a sweep against the Guardians. Gleyber Torres’ pinch-hit, walk-off single completed a ninth-inning comeback to give the Yankees a second straight win yesterday, and now they’ll try and do something they’ve yet to do this season.

Both prior attempts at a sweep ended badly for the Yankees, scoring just a combined three runs on 18 hits as they lost to both the Red Sox and Tigers. Now they’ll send their No. 1 starter to the mound as they attempt to get the brooms out again.

Despite that No. 1 status, Gerrit Cole hasn’t looked like that this season. He’s struggled to some degree in every start this season, and last time out was one of the worst of his career. Cole lasted just 1.2 innings after issuing five walks against the Tigers (four in the second inning alone). It’s still too small a sample size to make any judgements, but if he doesn’t have a good start soon, the murmurs about his slow start are only going to get louder.

Behind him, Torres is back in the starting lineup after his heroics yesterday. Jose Trevino will catch Cole in a change of pace from his usual Kyle Higashioka preference, and Giancarlo Stanton will get the day off with Josh Donaldson DHing in his place.

Aaron Civale will take the ball for the Guardians, similarly looking to put together a good start. Civale’s lasted just 7.1 innings total in his two starts, allowing five earned runs and eight total. However, he has had success against the Yankees over his career, putting up a 2.08 ERA in 17.1 innings.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV Broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online Stream: MLB.tv

