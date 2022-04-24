Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Isiah Kiner-Falefa celebrates the comeback win

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

IKF making his mark

Back in the New York groove! It took him a little bit, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa has started to make his impact in this lineup. Since April 14th, the shortstop is hitting .433, which is the highest batting average in Major League Baseball over the last 10 days (entering play on Sunday). If he can continue his ways over the course of the season, there’s no doubt that IKF will significantly help the Yankees moving forward.

Nasty Nestor

There’s little doubt left: Nestor Cortes is here to stay. Every five days, the lefty pitcher does something that surprises all of us and we are continued to be amazed but his emergence. It’s on such a consistent basis at this point that it might be time to expect this from him moving forward. Through three starts this season, Nasty Nestor owns a 1.15 ERA with 25 strikeouts. The legend of Nestor continues...

Boone and Maybin pose together

Aaron Boone and Cameron Maybin were hanging out this past week in the clubhouse. Maybin, a former player under Boone, is now a color commentator for YES Network, so he’s been around the team a lot. In his post, Maybin called Boone “one of the most caring guys” he’s ever met.