Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/24/22

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: Saturday’s game against the Guardians got a bit ugly after fans threw items onto the field in the immediate aftermath of Gleyber Torres’ walk-off hit. Fans had been going back and forth with Cleveland outfielder Myles Straw in the minutes before after as fellow outfielder Steven Kwan was being examined after crashing into the wall. Guardians and Yankees’ players alike condemned the actions after the game.

New York Post | Mark W. Sanchez: As the Yankees’ big league offense has gotten off to a slow start this season, that’s been mirrored in the minors by some of the team’s top prospects. Up and coming shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza have a bit of a bright light on them after the Yankees didn’t acquire any of the big name shortstops available this offseason, and the pair hasn’t shone in that light just yet. However, the team isn’t worried about either slow start.

New York Post | Greg Joyce, Joel Sherman, Jon Heyman: According to reports, the Yankees and Jacoby Ellsbury came to a settlement in the case surrounding the Yankees’ grievance that they had filed after releasing him in 2019. The Yankees attempted to recoup some of the money from the final year of Ellsbury’s contract, using a grievance that claimed that he had been rehabbing injuries at a non-approved facility. Ellsbury and the Player’s Association fought back against the grievance, and the sides apparently later came to a settlement.