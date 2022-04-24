Yankees prospects: Greg Bird and Miguel Andújar go deep

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 7-4 at Buffalo Bisons
CF Estevan Florial 0-5, 2 K
SS Oswaldo Cabrera 2-4, 2B, 1 BB, 1 K
3B Miguel Andújar 2-4, 1 BB, SB — nice .944 OPS for Miggy so far
DH David Freitas 1-4, 1 RBI
1B Greg Bird 1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, throwing error
2B José Peraza 2-4, HR, 2 RBI
C Max McDowell 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
LF Ender Inciarte 0-4, 1 K
RF Ryan LaMarre 0-4, 1 K
Matt Krook 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 6 BB, 7 K
Zach Greene 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (win)
Trevor Lane 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Greg Weissert 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (save)
Bird is the word! He sails a three-run shot over the right field wall to extend the lead 6-1 #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/jr1cOLQert— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 23, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-4 at Hartford Yard Goats
SS Anthony Volpe 1-4, 1 BB, 1 K, SB
CF Brandon Lockridge 0-5, 1 K
3B Derek Dietrich 2-4, 1 K, throwing error
LF Jesson Rosario 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
RF Blake Perkins 3-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI
C Mickey Gasper 2-5, 2B
DH Chad Bell 3-4, 1 RBI
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 K, SF
1B Max Burt 1-4, 2 K, 2 SB, CS, fielding error
Ken Waldichuk 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 2 HR
Kyle Zurak 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K
Steven Jennings 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Blake Blast✌️of the night pic.twitter.com/v6W6PWTgMW— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) April 24, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 2-0 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
CF Everson Pereira 1-4, 1 K
2B Cooper Bowman 0-4
DH T.J. Rumfield 1-3, 1 BB, CS
C Carlos Narvaez 0-3, 2 K
3B James Nelson 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 1-3, 1 RBI, SB
1B Spencer Henson 0-2, 2 K
SS Cristian Perez 1-3, 1 K
RF Pat DeMarco 0-3, 1 K
Edgar Barclay 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K
Tanner Myatt 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (win)
Carson Coleman 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K (save)
Edgar Barclay ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/NOPR0xTIwe— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) April 23, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 3-0 at Clearwater Threshers
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-3, 2 K
C Antonio Gomez 0-4, 2B, 3 K
RF Madison Santos 1-3, 2 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, 3 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-3, 2 K
LF Grant Richardson 0-3, 3 K
SS Roberto Chirinos 0-3, 3 K
1B Connor Cannon 0-3, 2 K
DH Raimfer Salinas 0-2, 1 K — the only starter to not strike out at least twice
Josue Panacual 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
Kevin Milam 1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K (loss)
Danny Watson 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
