Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/24/22

If you go by the numbers so far, the Yankees sent their ace to the mound yesterday, and today, they’ll have to send their worst starter out to try and secure a sweep. In reality, the Yankees will trot out their top gun in Gerrit Cole as he tries to straighten himself out, and as the club attempts to build some momentum. Yesterday felt like it could have been a turning point, but it’ll only appear so if the team can get out of their offensive doldrums and put some runs on the board over the next few games.

On the site, Sam discusses how quickly perception can change at this early stage of the season, Esteban analyzes the (promising) initial returns on Clarke Schmidt, and after the game, Joe will spin around the week in Yankee social media.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians), MLB Network (out of market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. What are the chances Nestor Cortes finishes 2022 with a lower ERA than Gerrit Cole?

2. Will the Yankees finish off the sweep this afternoon?

Also, check out Josh and Peter’s postgame discussion from yesterday’s PSA Twitter Spaces here!