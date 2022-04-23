New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians: Nestor Cortes vs. Cal Quantrill

You’d be forgiven for tuning into this game for one reason.

The Yankees can secure a second straight series win with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians, but perhaps more important than that is, today is Nestor Cortes Day, quickly becoming must-watch TV for Yankee fans.

Nasty Nestor was excellent last season as a last-resort rotation member, but his 2022 has been all business. He sports a 0.00 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 9.1 innings, and last Sunday’s effort against the Orioles might just be the best starting pitching performance we’re likely to see this season.

Cortes squares off against a Cleveland squad that’s been productive at the plate so far this season, although they were silenced last night. Most of the Guardians’ lineup just hasn’t seen Cortes before; pairing that unfamiliarity with his ability to mix pitches and release points might be the edge the Yankees need to win this series.

Cal Quantrill gets the start for the visitors, fresh off missing his last start due to a brief trip to the COVID-IL. There was some uncertainty about whether he’d return for today, but he cleared protocols last night and is good to go. The former No. 8 overall pick by the Padres was dealt to Cleveland in 2020 and had his first full season in the majors last year, posting a 2.89 ERA and 4.07 FIP in 40 games (22 starts). Neither of his two starts in 2022 have been dominant, but the right-hander held his own against the Royals and Giants.

The Yankees’ lineup today is a variation of their Opening Day starting nine that did not include Gleyber Torres; it’s just in a different order. The second baseman sits today after playing last night, and Aaron Hicks is back in center with DJ LeMahieu playing second and Giancarlo Stanton returning to DH. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV Broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online Stream: MLB.tv

