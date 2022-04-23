Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe swipes three bags in tough loss

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-3 at Buffalo Bisons

2B Oswald Peraza 0-3, BB, HBP, picked off — Peraza’s first start at second since 2017, not a bad idea at all to increase versatility

SS Oswaldo Cabrera 1-4, 2B, 2 K, sacrifice

CF Estevan Florial 1-5

LF Miguel Andújar 3-5, HR, RBI, K

DH Ronald Guzmán 2-4, RBI

1B Greg Bird 0-4, K — .429 OPS for Mr. Bird, oof

C Max McDowell 1-4, K

RF Ender Inciarte 1-3, BB

3B Armando Alvarez 1-3, BB, RBI, 2 K, throwing error

JP Sears 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K — first Triple-A appearance after MLB cup of coffee

Braden Bristo 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR

Michael Gomez 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP (win)

Shelby Miller 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save)

Papa's in the building!



Miguel Andújar scorches his second home run of the series against the @BuffaloBisons to stretch the SWB lead to 5-3 in top seven #OffTheRails @MAndujarPapa

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 6-7 at Hartford Yard Goats

SS Anthony Volpe 0-2, 3 BB, 3 SB — pretty play, too

2B Derek Dietrich 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, HBP

C Josh Breaux 1-5, 2B, GIDP

DH Andres Chaparro 1-3, BB, 2 K, picked off

RF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, K

CF Blake Perkins 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, 2 K

LF Michael Beltre 1-4, HR, RBI, K

1B Chad Bell 0-3, BB, 2 K

3B Max Burt 1-4, 2B, K

Luis Medina 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, HR — hit 102 mph in the first

Josh Maciejewski 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, balk

Matt Minnick 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, HR

Derek Craft 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, HBP, HR (loss) — gave up walk-off homer to Ezequiel Tovar

Volpe: walked, took second on the clip you see here, stole third and scored on another wild pitch.



2-2 ballgame in T5.

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 4-6 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

CF Everson Pereira 1-4, BB, RBI, 2 K

C Austin Wells 2-4, BB, K, SB — threw a guy out, too

SS Cooper Bowman 2-4, 2B, BB, K, SB

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-5, 2 K, SB — nice reaching catch into stands

3B Tyler Hardman 1-5, 2B, 2 K

LF James Nelson 2-4, BB, RBI, 2 K, 2 SB

2B Eduardo Torrealba 1-4, RBI

DH Saul Torres 0-4, 2 K

RF Aaron Palensky 0-4, 2 K

Blas Castano 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 2 WP (loss)

Jhonatan Munoz 2.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, HBP

Nelvin Correa 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K, WP

Bryan Blanton 1.2 I, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K, HBP

Your @Honda

Play of the Game from tonight's win was this diving catch into the stands by T.J. Rumfield!

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 0-5 at Clearwater Threshers

SS Alexander Vargas 0-4, 2 K, throwing error

CF Jasson Dominguez, 1-4, 2 K, outfield assist, fielding error — 103 mph exit velo on single

C Antonio Gomez 1-4, K, pickoff error

1B Anthony Garcia 0-4, 2 K, GIDP

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 2 K

DH Anthony Seigler 0-3, 2 K

RF Grant Richardson 0-3, 2 K

LF Raimfer Salinas 1-2, BB

2B Roberto Chirinos 1-3, K

Tyrone Yulie 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 2 K, HBP (loss)

Harold Cortijo 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 1 K

Enrique Santana 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K