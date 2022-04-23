Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/23/22

Isn’t it just so much nicer when the Yankees get an early lead and hold onto it for a relatively stress-free night? The final score might have only been 4-1, New York, but Aaron Judge’s two homers and Michael King’s scintillating relief made for a fun atmosphere in the Bronx. Let’s keep those vibes going into today, huh?

Today on the site, Dan will look at how the Yankees’ High-A pitching prospects in Hudson Valley are standing out, and Josh will examine the mechanics behind DJ LeMahieu’s mini-resurgence in the early goings. Later on, Andrés will muse on Chad Green’s so-so results in the early goings, Kevin will reflect on if Joey Gallo’s slump is more of the same in the context of his full career or something more concerning, and Peter will contrast the cutters of Nestor Cortes and Lucas Luetge to those of Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino (which he profiled yesterday).

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB Network (out of market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Predict Nestor Cortes’ pitching line this afternoon!

2. Do you take your car in for oil changes, or do you prefer to do them yourself?