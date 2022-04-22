Today on Pinstripe Alley - 4/22/22

Through the ups and downs, the Yankees walked away with a 3-3 split on their road trip after losing the series against Baltimore and winning the one against Detroit. They looked lifeless as ever in a getaway day game to end things when they could have swept the latter series, but oh well — you could argue they were lucky to have won the series already entering yesterday. The Bombers are back in the Bronx now, and they’ll kick things off with their first look at the newly-named Cleveland Guardians.

Before we get to first pitch, Matt is on hand to preview the series for us. Then, Jesse gives us a little perspective on the tension many of us have felt watching the team so far and John examines the other side of Joey Gallo’s lacking play so far — his defense. Later on, Peter looks into how Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino have been utilizing the cutter recently and I’ll bring out the latest edition of the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (Yankees)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. How short of a leash should the offense have to turn things around?

2. Any hockey fans invested in the Rangers’ playoff push?